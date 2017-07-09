Man arrested in Tampa homicide case

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A man is facing charges in connection to a homicide that happened in Tampa on Saturday.
Deputies say the suspect, 25-year-old Eric Rivera, got into an altercation with the victim in the parking lot of the 3 AM Vibes club on Waters Avenue.
The victim has not been officially identified by deputies, but family and friends tell News Channel 8 he was Jose Anthony Quinoes. He died at the scene as a result of injuries he suffered during the altercation.
Rivera left before deputies arrived, but was later taken into custody in the parking lot of a gas station at the intersection of Hanley Road and Jackson Springs Road.
Rivera was charged with one count of first-degree murder with a weapon.
