Man arrested at airport in connection to 2004 Florida disabled sexually battery case

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) – Authorities say a 2004 Florida sexual battery case involving a disabled woman has been solved with the arrest of a suspect just before he was to board a plane to Haiti.

The SunSentinel reports that a judge on Sunday denied bail for 55-year-old Pascal Estime.

Investigators arrested Estime a day earlier at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

Estime is accused of two counts of sexual battery on a mentally defective person for allegedly assaulting a Boynton Beach woman 13 years ago.

Authorities say the assaults led to a pregnancy that was terminated, with the fetus preserved for DNA evidence.

The probe was renewed in 2016, leading investigators to Estime, who provided a DNA sample matching the preserved fetus.

Court records did not list an attorney for Estime.

