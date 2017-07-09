Deputies search for man who hit girlfriend with metal baseball bat

By Published:
Pasco County Sheriff's Office

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Authorities in Pasco County are asking for the public’s help in finding a domestic violence suspect.

Samuel Frederick Collins, 25, of Hudson, is accused of attacking his significant other with a metal baseball back before dragging her through a parking lot with his car as she was holding onto the passenger door, according to the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office.

It’s unclear where the incident occurred.

No further details regarding the case were provided, but deputies describe Collins as a 6’03” male who weighs approximately 170 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Collins may be driving a white 1990s Cutlass four-door car, deputies say.

In 2012, Collins was sentenced to four years in prison for abuse of an elder or disabled individual and obstructing a criminal investigation.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts has been asked to call 911 immediately.

