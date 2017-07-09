Northbound lanes blocked on I-75 after crash in Manatee Co.

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Troopers have shut down all three northbound lanes of I-75 in Manatee County following a serious crash.

It happened at 7:54 pm near mile marker 219 (SR-93) in Braden River.

It’s still unclear how many vehicles are involved, but we have learned multiple ejections were reported. They are waiting for paramedics to come to the scene.

Travelers have been advised to seek alternate northbound routes.

This is a developing situation. We will have more updates on WFLA.com when more information is released.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

BACK TO TOP STORIES