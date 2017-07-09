Canine flu forces temporary closure of N. Florida dog park

OCALA, Fla. (AP) – A dog park in north Florida is temporarily closed due to concerns about H3N2 Canine Influenza Virus cases in the area.

The Ocala Star-Banner reports the park in Ocala is expected to remain closed for the next four to six weeks.

Officials say the virus is extremely contagious, and any type of exposure will likely cause infection. It is rarely fatal, but does cause respiratory infections in dogs.

The University of Florida’s College of Veterinary Medicine reports that Merck Animal Health and Zoetis, makers of the canine influenza vaccine, are increasing vaccine supplies.

Veterinarians with UF say 21 dogs in its care have tested positive for the dog flu, and the outbreak is centered in the north and central part of the state.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

BACK TO TOP STORIES