Alligator attack caught on camera

WARNING: Video above contains graphic content, viewer discretion advised.
HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WFLA) — Video out of Mississippi shows an alligator attacking a man on a road.
The 10-foot-long alligator was found on the side of a road in Southern Mississippi. Authorities were trying to relocate the reptile when it bit the man.
Authorities say the man did not suffer life-threatening injuries.
According to the owner of the Gulf Coast Gator Ranch, alligator attacks are about as common as being struck by lightning.
