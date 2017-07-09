85-year-old man runs from Daytona Beach nursing home

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. —Daytona Beach Police are looking for an 85-year-old man who ran out of a nursing home on Wednesday.

Someone opened the front door to the Indigo Palms Healthcare facility on National Healthcare Blvd. and Harold Cantrell walked out, according to a Daytona Beach police report.

After Cantrell was let outside, police say surveillance video shows Cantrell sprinting away from the facility. That video has not been released.

The U.S. Navy veteran suffers from early Alzheimer’s disease and diabetes but police say he’s in good shape.

Cantrell’s family is worried he could try to walk to his wife in Flagler Beach or attempt to find his childhood home in Illinois, according to a news release.

Cantrell was last seen wearing a shirt with horizontal black, gray and white

stripes, black pants and dark shoes. He is also wearing a dark ball cap with USS MIDWAY CV-41 on it, police said.

Cantrell is also wearing a TILE location device on a necklace. His family is asking the public to download the TILE app on a mobile device. Turn on Bluetooth and Location Services on the cell phone along with the TILE app. If anyone comes within 100 feet of Cantrell, the app will alert to his location, police said.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

BACK TO TOP STORIES