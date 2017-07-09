85-year-old man runs from Daytona Beach nursing home

WESH Published:
Daytona Beach Police

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. —Daytona Beach Police are looking for an 85-year-old man who ran out of a nursing home on Wednesday.

Someone opened the front door to the Indigo Palms Healthcare facility on National Healthcare Blvd. and Harold Cantrell walked out, according to a Daytona Beach police report.

After Cantrell was let outside, police say surveillance video shows Cantrell sprinting away from the facility. That video has not been released.

The U.S. Navy veteran suffers from early Alzheimer’s disease and diabetes but police say he’s in good shape.

Cantrell’s family is worried he could try to walk to his wife in Flagler Beach or attempt to find his childhood home in Illinois, according to a news release.

Cantrell was last seen wearing a shirt with horizontal black, gray and white
stripes, black pants and dark shoes. He is also wearing a dark ball cap with USS MIDWAY CV-41 on it, police said.

Cantrell is also wearing a TILE location device on a necklace. His family is asking the public to download the TILE app on a mobile device. Turn on Bluetooth and Location Services on the cell phone along with the TILE app. If anyone comes within 100 feet of Cantrell, the app will alert to his location, police said.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

BACK TO TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s