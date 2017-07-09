7-year-old with autism drowns in Seminole

SEMINOLE, Fla. (WFLA) — Detectives in Pinellas County say a young boy with autism died Saturday night after being found face down in a pool in Seminole.

Detectives say 7-year-old Artemio Shkulaku was with his mother, father and grandmother when he apparently snuck out of his house through a side door and wandered off. The boy’s father was working on the opposite side of the home at the time.

After the grandmother realized Artemio was missing, the boy’s parents and neighbors went looking for him.

Deputies joined the search after about half an hour. The sheriff’s office says an apparent language barrier delayed deputies being notified of the incident.

Neighbors found the boy face down in a pool at a home right across the street from his house. They pulled him from the water and performed CPR until deputies and fire rescue crews took over.

Artemio was taken to Largo Medical Center Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Detectives say this appears to be accidental.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

BACK TO TOP STORIES