Teen arrested for Tampa apartment shooting

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A two-hour search after a shooting at an apartment complex in Tampa ended with a teenager in custody.

Police were called to The Cove Apartments on South Westshore Boulevard around 10:45 Friday night to investigate the shooting.

Investigators say the 15-year-old suspect showed up at the 20-year-old victim’s apartment and demanded cash and other items.

A struggle broke out, and police say the suspect shot the victim in the arm before running away.

Police launched a search with K9 units and a helicopter, and found the suspect after about two hours.

The 15-year-old is charged with three counts of armed robbery and one count of aggravated battery.

The 20-year-old victim is expected to be okay.

