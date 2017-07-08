SWAT situation in Tampa ends peacefully

Published:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — An hours-long standoff in Tampa ended peacefully Saturday morning.

Deputies say 47-year-old Jeffrey Corn was at a woman’s house on Arbor Knoll Circle armed with a shotgun, and fired one round inside around 1 a.m.

The woman was able to get out and call sheriff’s deputies, who then responded to the home.

SWAT was called to the scene because deputies say Corn refused to exit the house.

After several hours, Corn was talked out of the home and the situation ended peacefully without incident.

No one was injured.

