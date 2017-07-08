Spider-Man surprises patients at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital

By Published:

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Patients at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital had a surprise guest visit their ward on Saturday—none other than Spiderman himself.

One day after the new Spider-Man movie premiered, the superhero went door-to-door to pose for pictures and help put a smile on the faces of patients who will not be able to see the movie in theaters since they are in the hospital.

You can check out photos of the big surprise below.

Spider-Man: Homecoming, the sixth Spider-Man film in just over 15 years, came out in theaters on Friday, bringing in $50.5 million at the box office.

Spider-Man visits Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital

 

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

BACK TO TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s