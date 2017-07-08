Spider-Man surprises patients at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Patients at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital had a surprise guest visit their ward on Saturday—none other than Spiderman himself.
One day after the new Spider-Man movie premiered, the superhero went door-to-door to pose for pictures and help put a smile on the faces of patients who will not be able to see the movie in theaters since they are in the hospital.
You can check out photos of the big surprise below.
Spider-Man: Homecoming, the sixth Spider-Man film in just over 15 years, came out in theaters on Friday, bringing in $50.5 million at the box office.
Spider-Man visits Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital
