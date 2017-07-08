Police: Man attacks deaf teen with autism known as ‘Minneola superhero’

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. (WESH)— A man with autism known as the “Minneola superhero” was attacked by somebody who told investigators he wanted a fight with Superman, deputies said.

The 19-year-old victim is deaf and autistic, and he dresses as Superman and waves at cars from the same street corner every day, Lake County deputies said.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office said it arrested Tyler McCorvey, 26, moments after the beating.

During questioning, MCorvey said he was in the area trying to fight with Superman. MCorvey told deputies he challenged the victim to a fight, but did not hurt him.

The victim told investigators McCorvey punched him in the chest and then grabbed his head and hit it against a vehicle. The victim said a witness intervened and stopped the beating.

McCorvey was charged with two counts of battery and aggravated abuse of a disabled adult.

The “Minneola superhero” was back on the street Friday, waving a smiling as cars passed by.

