PHOTO: Huge rattlesnake spotted near Bartow

BARTOW, Fla. (WFLA) — A large rattlesnake was recently caught on camera near Bartow.
Cathy Terry sent News Channel 8 the photo she took of the snake from her truck just a few miles south of Bartow.
She describes the snake as a huge, fat eastern diamondback rattlesnake, and said it slithered across the road right in front of her.
According to Cathy, the snake was so long it took up about three-quarters of the width of the two-lane road.
She tells News Channel 8 she’d like the photo to be a reminder for everyone to stay alert for snakes, not only in parks and woods, but even in their own backyard.
