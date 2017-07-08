Motorcyclist killed, 4 hospitalized after Haines City crash

HAINES CITY, Fla. (WFLA) — A crash between a motorcycle and a minivan left the motorcyclist dead in Haines City Friday night.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says 27-year-old Miguel Ocasio was driving his motorcycle south on US 27 near the Lake Region Mobile Home Park on Sunshine Drive around 7:50 p.m. when he crashed into the side of a minivan. Deputies say the van was heading north on US 27, then tried turning onto Sunshine Drive to get into the mobile home park.

Deputies believe Ocasio was going faster than the posted 55 mph speed limit. They say he was wearing a helmet that broke during the impact.

Ocasio was pronounced dead at the scene.

All four people in the minivan were injured.

Two passengers, 85-year-old Ralph Knott and 83-year-old Carolyn Knott, remain in the hospital in critical condition.

The driver, 87-year-old Ned Kinzie, and one passenger, 76-year-old Alice Reed, were treated and released from the hospital.

