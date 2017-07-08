Man killed in I-275 accident after tire fails

By Published:

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) –  A 20-year-old Palm Harbor man is dead after a single-vehicle crash on I-275 in Pinellas County on Saturday.

The Florida Highway Patrol says around 6:41 pm, the man was driving north near the intersection of 4th Street North when his left rear tire failed and he lost control of his Chevy Cavalier.  The vehicle left the roadway, came onto the outside shoulder and crashed into an overhead sign pole.

The unidentified victim sustained fatal injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No further details regarding the incident have been released at this time.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

BACK TO TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s