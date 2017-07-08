Man killed in I-275 accident after tire fails

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A 20-year-old Palm Harbor man is dead after a single-vehicle crash on I-275 in Pinellas County on Saturday.

The Florida Highway Patrol says around 6:41 pm, the man was driving north near the intersection of 4th Street North when his left rear tire failed and he lost control of his Chevy Cavalier. The vehicle left the roadway, came onto the outside shoulder and crashed into an overhead sign pole.

The unidentified victim sustained fatal injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No further details regarding the incident have been released at this time.

