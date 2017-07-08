Friends gather to remember man killed at strip mall parking lot near Tampa

TAMPA, Fla (WFLA) – Although Hillsborough County Sheriff’s detectives haven’t released the name of the man killed in an early morning homicide, dozens gathered in a strip mall parking lot Saturday evening to remember Jose Anthony Quinoes, who they say was the victim.

Those who knew Quinoes brought cards and flowers and lit candles feet from where his body was lying just hours before.

Yasmin Torres calls Jose her best friend. She tells us she was crushed to learn the news of his death.

“Oh, my heart shattered into a million pieces. Especially when you are at work trying to keep it together,” said Torres. “Like, I didn’t want to believe it until I got here. ”

Surya Hernandez was also part of the group gathering to remember Quinoes. “There’s so much I could say about him. He’s a great guy,” said Hernandez. “Biggest teddy bear that you could have around you.”

Detectives have revealed few details regarding the circumstances leading up to his death. They say the incident happened at 5:41 am in the parking lot of the strip mall located at 4025 W. Waters Avenue just outside of the Tampa city limits. They are only confirming the homicide victim was a male.

For hours, the strip center was filled with patrol cars, crime scene units and roped off with crime scene tape. Yellow crime scene tape also surrounded the Racetrac Gas Station across the street. Investigators are not saying if and how the two scenes are connected.

Torres says Jose’s family lives in New York and she’s already been in contact with his mother. She says she is praying for justice. “I spoke to his mom and I told her I’m going to fight with everything I have,” said Torres. “So whoever did it will come to justice.”

The sheriff’s office issued a statement saying, “Detectives are in contact with all parties involved and are not looking for anyone else at this time.”

Friends gather to remember murder victim View as list View as gallery Open Gallery

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

BACK TO TOP STORIES