Fourth worker dies after industrial incident at TECO power plant

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A fourth worker has died after last week’s industrial incident at the TECO’s Big Bend Power Plant, the company has confirmed.

We’ve learned Frank Lee Jones passed away Saturday evening at 5 pm.

First responders found two workers dead inside the facility last week, and a third person died from his injuries on Thursday. The victims were identified as Antonio Navarrete, 21, Christopher Irvin, 40 and Michael McCort, 60.

An investigation into the circumstances that led to their deaths is expected to take several weeks.

The company’s president and CEO, Gordon Gillette sent a message of condolences to the victims’ families in a YouTube video.

We will have more updates on the incident on WFLA.com when more facts become available.

