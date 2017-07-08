Firefighters respond to brush fire in Hernando County

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Crews are battling a 10-acre brush fire in Hernando County.
The Hernando County Fire Rescue says the fire broke out on Camp Mine Road, and that responding firefighters observed a visible smoke column, but no structures are threatened at this time.
This is a developing situation. We will have more updates on WFLA.com when more information is released.
