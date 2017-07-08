Deputies: Woman carjacked while trying to help crash victims in Volusia Co.

WESH Published:
Volusia County Sheriff's Office

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. (WESH) —A woman was carjacked while trying help crash victims along Interstate 4 early Saturday, and deputies believe an injured woman may be in the vehicle they’re now searching for.

The crash was reported at 5:40 a.m. along westbound I-4 near Daytona Beach, the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said.

The carjackers were spotted loading an unresponsive woman, who was bleeding from her head, into the stolen car before driving away, deputies said.

The stolen car is a 2012 Ford Mustang convertible with Florida tag V83-4QC. It has a black vinyl top, a spoiler and no window tint. The image above is a photo of a similar vehicle.

The carjackers were described as black men in their teens or early 20s. One was heavy-set wearing a striped shirt and jeans. Two others were described as thin. The unresponsive woman was also believed to be in her teens or early 20s, with short dreadlocks, a red hooded sweatshirt, brown jeans and black shoes.

The car involved in the initial crash had also been reported stolen, deputies say.

