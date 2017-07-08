Deputies investigating homicide in Bradenton

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) — The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office has launched a homicide investigation after a man was found dead in a home.
A call came in for a burglary in process at the home on Zipperer Road around 1 a.m.
Responding deputies found a woman in the home who told them two men had entered the house and approached her downstairs while her husband was upstairs.
Deputies found the husband dead in an upstairs bedroom. He has been identified as 55-year-old Dwayne Hutchinson.
The sheriff’s office has not released the cause of death but says trauma to his body is consistent with a homicide.
The woman was taken to the hospital for treatment, and has since been released.
Investigators do not believe this was a random act of violence.
Anyone with information is asked to call (941) 747-3011.
STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- FBI: Flight attendant broke wine bottle over Tampa man’s head
- Exclusive: Owners go on the offensive as complaints against Tampa doggie day care stack up
- Confirmed cases of flesh-eating bacteria found in Gulf of Mexico
- Man attacked by alligator while diving for golf balls at Charlotte Co. course
- Police: Florida mom on way to jail for leaving son in hot car complains it’s ‘too hot’ in cruiser
- Man proposes to girlfriend and her sister for touching reason