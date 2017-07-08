Deputies investigating homicide in Bradenton

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) — The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office has launched a homicide investigation after a man was found dead in a home.

A call came in for a burglary in process at the home on Zipperer Road around 1 a.m.

Responding deputies found a woman in the home who told them two men had entered the house and approached her downstairs while her husband was upstairs.

Deputies found the husband dead in an upstairs bedroom. He has been identified as 55-year-old Dwayne Hutchinson.

The sheriff’s office has not released the cause of death but says trauma to his body is consistent with a homicide.

The woman was taken to the hospital for treatment, and has since been released.

Investigators do not believe this was a random act of violence.

Anyone with information is asked to call (941) 747-3011.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

BACK TO TOP STORIES