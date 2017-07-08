Death in Tampa being investigated as homicide

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A death investigation in Tampa has now turned into a homicide investigation.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office started working a death investigation Saturday morning after a person was found dead on West Waters Avenue.

Later in the day, deputies said the death is being considered a homicide.

Detectives have been in contact with everyone involved, and say they are not looking for anyone else at this time.

