Death in Tampa being investigated as homicide

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A death investigation in Tampa has now turned into a homicide investigation.
The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office started working a death investigation Saturday morning after a person was found dead on West Waters Avenue.
Later in the day, deputies said the death is being considered a homicide.
Detectives have been in contact with everyone involved, and say they are not looking for anyone else at this time.
STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- PHOTO: Huge rattlesnake spotted near Bartow
- Motorcyclist killed, 4 hospitalized after Haines City crash
- FBI: Flight attendant broke wine bottle over Tampa man’s head
- Confirmed cases of flesh-eating bacteria found in Gulf of Mexico
- Man attacked by alligator while diving for golf balls at Charlotte Co. course
- ‘Oh my God, it is Obama’: Alaska mom, baby meet former president
- Police: Florida mom on way to jail for leaving son in hot car complains it’s ‘too hot’ in cruiser