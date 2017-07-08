Crews battle brush fire in Citrus County

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Crews are battling a three to five-acre brush fire in Floral City.

The fire broke out in a swamp area near Cod Drive, about a quarter to a half mile into the swamp, making it difficult for responding vehicles to access.

Forestry officials are expected to arrive at the scene shortly.

No further details were released.

This is a developing situation. We will have more updates on WFLA.com when more facts are available.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

BACK TO TOP STORIES