Cops: Man found seriously injured near Pasco County road

Published:
Dylan Garland. (Pasco County Sheriff's Office)

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is trying to figure out what circumstances led to an incident that left a man lying by the side of the road with serious injuries.

According to the sheriff’s office, Dylan Garland, 25, was found on the side of Highway 301 near the intersection of Globe Road in Pasco County.

He was found with potentially life-threatening injuries, and was airlifted to a nearby hospital for treatment, deputies say.

Garland was last seen drinking at the Light House Bar on 5025 Treiman Blvd in Hernando County. Deputies believe he may have been walking back to his home in Dade City when the incident occurred, but they still have no clue what happened to Dylan.

Anyone with information regarding the incident has been asked to contact the Pasco Sheriff’s Office Crime Tips Line at 1-800-706-2488.

