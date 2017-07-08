American tourist, 22, beaten to death in Greece

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek police say a 22-year-old American tourist has been fatally injured in a fight at a bar on the island of Zakinthos.

Police said in a statement Friday that the man, whose identity was not publicly announced, was beaten to death by a group of people at the bar early Friday in Lagana, an area of the island known for frequently rowdy behavior by young foreign tourists.

Police say a 34-year-old Greek and a 32-year-old British man of Serbian origin have been arrested and were to appear before a prosecutor on murder charges. They say an investigation to identify the rest of the people involved is ongoing.

It was not immediately clear why the fight broke out.

