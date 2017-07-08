American tourist, 22, beaten to death in Greece

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek police say a 22-year-old American tourist has been fatally injured in a fight at a bar on the island of Zakinthos.

Police said in a statement Friday that the man, whose identity was not publicly announced, was beaten to death by a group of people at the bar early Friday in Lagana, an area of the island known for frequently rowdy behavior by young foreign tourists.

Police say a 34-year-old Greek and a 32-year-old British man of Serbian origin have been arrested and were to appear before a prosecutor on murder charges. They say an investigation to identify the rest of the people involved is ongoing.

It was not immediately clear why the fight broke out.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

BACK TO TOP STORIES