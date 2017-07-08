Accident causes complete roadblock on I-4 in Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Highway Patrol is responding to a potentially fatal crash on I-4 in Polk County.

It happened in the eastbound lanes near mile marker 51, between Hwy 27 and Old Grade Road in Davenport.

It’s unclear how many vehicles were involved in the crash and the condition(s) of the driver(s) and passenger(s) are still unknown, but we’ve learned all lanes are blocked at this time and traffic is backed up until CR 557. We are waiting on more traffic-related details.

This is a developing situation. We will have more updates on WFLA.com when more facts are available.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

BACK TO TOP STORIES