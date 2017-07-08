2 injured after plane crashes into New Smyrna lake

By Published:
Volusia County Sheriff's Office

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Two people were injured when a plane crashed into a lake in New Smyrna on Saturday.

It happened at Lake Ashby near 4850 Boy Scout Camp Road at 11:27 am.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office says two people were pulled from the wreckage and were rescued and taken to land by two people on a boat.

It’s unclear if the victims were sent to the hospital and their conditions are currently unknown, but the sheriff’s office said they suffered some facial and head injuries and are expected to get checked out.

No further details have been released at this time.

We will have more updates on WFLA.com when more facts become available.

