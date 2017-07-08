1 dead after Venice house fire

VENICE, Fla. (WFLA) — One person is dead after an overnight fire in Sarasota County.
Flames broke out in the building on Carmine Road in Venice just after midnight.
The sheriff’s office says one resident who lived in the home was killed.
Two deputies were taken to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation and carbon monoxide exposure. They have since been released.
The county sheriff’s office and fire department are working together with the state fire marshal to investigate.
