1 dead after Venice house fire

By Published:
Photo courtesy Sarasota County Sheriff's Office.

VENICE, Fla. (WFLA) — One person is dead after an overnight fire in Sarasota County.

Flames broke out in the building on Carmine Road in Venice just after midnight.

The sheriff’s office says one resident who lived in the home was killed.

Two deputies were taken to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation and carbon monoxide exposure. They have since been released.

The county sheriff’s office and fire department are working together with the state fire marshal to investigate.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

BACK TO TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s