Watermelon Dress craze takes over social media

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Behold the most thirst-quenching fashion fad of summer 2017, the watermelon dress.

This awesome way of playing with food is taking over on social media.

Basically, you bite out a dress-like shape from a slice of watermelon.

Then, adjust it over your actual outfit, and voilà you have one juicy look.

You can even achieve different patterns depending on the seeds in your fruit.

It’s so easy even babies are doing it! Check out all the creations in the video above.

