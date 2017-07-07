VIDEO: Suspects steal gift cards, put employee in chokehold at Winter Haven Home Depot

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A warrant is out for the arrest of two strong-armed robbery suspects in Polk County accused of stealing gift cards at a Home Depot and putting an employee in a chokehold.

Detectives are asking for the public’s help to find 18-year-old Omar McCrae and 19-year-old Malik Taylor, both of Tampa.

On Thursday, the two went into the Winter Haven Home Depot and tried to steal gift cards in a self-checkout lane. When employees confronted them, deputies say McCrae put a 69-year-old female clerk in a chokehold while another unidentified suspect scanned and activated the gift cards.

Deputies say the same suspects went into the Lakeland Home Depot back in June and stole hundreds of dollars worth of MasterCard and American Express gift cards in the self-checkout lane. When a 73-year-old employee confronted them, they got aggressive and ran from the store.

Malik Taylor was arrested earlier this year for snatching gift cards and pushing a clerk at the Zephyrhills Home Depot.

Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-8477.

