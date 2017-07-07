Victim: Woman steals puppy from car at intersection during road rage incident in Tampa

Photo courtesy Lina Rodriguez

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Two Tampa sisters are desperately searching for their puppy who they say was stolen from their car during a road rage incident.

Laura Rodriguez told News Channel 8 a woman snatched their 3-month-old puppy, Bella from her car after they were cut off and nearly ran off the road.

The incident reportedly happened in the area of Bruce B. Downs Boulevard near the James A. Haley Veterans Hospital, close to the University of South Florida.

Hillsborough deputies tell us the sisters had admitted to flipping off the alleged culprits after they were cut off.

Rodriguez tells us a female driver in the car caught up with them at a red light at USF Holly Drive and started cursing before she got out of the car swinging, and all of their car windows were down at the time.

According to Rodriguez, the woman reached into the back seat, grabbed Bella and made a run for it. The alleged dognapper sped off through the red light with Bella in tow.

Rodriguez’s sister Lina Rodriguez says the woman had dreadlocks with orange colored tips, and a man in the passenger seat also had dreads. The sisters didn’t get a good look at the car but say it was a darker older model vehicle.

Deputies took a statement from a witness who saw the woman steal the puppy from the car but that person also wasn’t able to get a good look at the car.

The sisters are putting up flyers around campus and surrounding areas in hopes of finding their puppy.

A post in Facebook group, Lost and Found Pets of Hillsborough County, has reached nearly 1,000 shares.

Bella is a brown lab, pit bull Chihuahua mix. She is about 3 months old and weighs roughly eight pounds.

Anyone with information regarding the incident should contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office with any information that could help or visit www.mylostpetalert.com and use ID #62022.

