St. Pete detectives help get new bike for teen

By Published:

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — Detectives in St. Petersburg helped a teenager get a new bike after he found out one he bought was stolen.

Sean, 18, bought a bike from an acquaintance so he could get to and from work, but turned it over to police after detectives contacted him to let him know the bike was stolen.

Sean was left with no way to get to his job, so Detective Klaiber from the St. Petersburg Police Department got in touch with Suncoast Law Enforcement Charities so he could buy a new bike and a bike lock for the teen.

The detective presented Sean with his new bike on Thursday afternoon.

The original bike was returned to its owner.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

BACK TO TOP STORIES

Get our hottest stories
delivered to your inbox
Sign up for News Channel 8’s Newsletter to get
updates on the day’s top stories
Privacy Policy | Manage Newsletters

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s