St. Pete detectives help get new bike for teen

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — Detectives in St. Petersburg helped a teenager get a new bike after he found out one he bought was stolen.
Sean, 18, bought a bike from an acquaintance so he could get to and from work, but turned it over to police after detectives contacted him to let him know the bike was stolen.
Sean was left with no way to get to his job, so Detective Klaiber from the St. Petersburg Police Department got in touch with Suncoast Law Enforcement Charities so he could buy a new bike and a bike lock for the teen.
The detective presented Sean with his new bike on Thursday afternoon.
The original bike was returned to its owner.
