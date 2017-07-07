Russians ask for proof of election meddling

HAMBURG, Germany (AP) — The Russians have asked the U.S. for proof and evidence of their alleged interference in the 2016 election, which Russia denies.
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says the ask was made during a lengthy meeting in Germany between President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Tillerson said the president pressed Putin on the issue and that they’d agreed to follow-up meetings.
That includes a new working group on cybersecurity and election interference.
Tillerson says, “the meeting was very constructive” and that the two leaders “connected very quickly.”
