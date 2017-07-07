Restaurant Ratings Most Violations: June 26 to June 30

(WFLA) — State inspectors temporarily closed two Tampa Bay eateries from June 26 to June 30, 2017. We’ve listed the restaurants that were closed below, along with details about what inspectors say they found.

Babylon Hookah Lounge at 4812 E. Busch Blvd. Suite A in Tampa

June 26, 2017: Restaurant temporarily closed with 9 violations

There was a buildup of soil and debris on the floor under shelving around the kitchen walls.

The floor was soiled with an accumulation of debris throughout the kitchen.

Live, small-flying insects in were found in the kitchen.

Roach activity was present as evidenced by live roaches found. Ten roaches were found on the floor under a plastic bag in the back of the kitchen, approximately roaches were found under a box on the floor of the kitchen and eight roaches were under the reach in freezer.

Ready-to-eat, potentially-hazardous food was prepared onsite and held for more than 24 hours without properly being date-marked. This included: chicken, tomato and cut lettuce.

June 27, 2017: Restaurant reopened with no violations

Adriano’s Restaurant Inc. at 2745 E. Bay Dr. in Largo

June 29, 2017: Restaurant temporarily closed with 27 violations

A Stop Sale was issued on dented cans.

Potentially hazardous cold food was held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. This included: sliced cheese 45 degrees.

Raw animal foods were not properly separated from one another based upon minimum required cooking temperature in reach-in freezer.

Rodent activity was present as evidenced by rodent droppings found; 35 on the dish machine – two of which were soft, 11 were found on the top of the sanitizer, 19 hard droppings were found on top of the soap bucket, nine hard and dry droppings were on top of microwave oven that was in use, seven droppings were found behind the freezer in the ice machine area, three droppings and hair were found on a glue trap behind freezer in ice machine rear area and one dropping was found in the women’s restroom next to the sink.

Single-use gloves were not changed as needed after changing tasks or when they were damaged or soiled.

June 30, 2017: Restaurant reopened with 7 violations

The following Tampa Bay restaurants received the most violations during inspections conducted from June 26, to June 30, 2017.

Rodent activity was present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. Fifty droppings were found under the Hobart mixer. An excessive amount was found behind reach-in chest freezers and on the shelves in front of the cook line.

Dead roaches were found on the premises.

Potentially hazardous cold food was held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. This included: garlic and oil 85 degrees and butter 47 degrees.

Live, small flying insects were found in the kitchen.

Potentially hazardous hot food was held at less than 135 degrees Fahrenheit or above. This included: cooked potatoes with onions 82 degrees, cooked eggs 92 degrees, cooked beef 64 degrees and sushi roll 65 degrees.

Raw animal food stored over ready-to-eat food. Raw beef and pork was stored over ready-to-eat vegetables in the reach in cooler and walk in cooler.

Live, small flying insects were found in the kitchen.

Stop Sale issued due to adulteration of food product. Raw beef and raw chicken were in clear plastic storage bags stored in the same pan. There was chicken juice in the bottom of the pan the beef was sitting in.

Potentially hazardous cold food was held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. This included: Tempura batter including eggs 77°F, raw shrimp 47°F, egg wash 45°F, fried fish 77°F, raw chicken 56°F, raw beef 47°F, spicy mayo 46°F, cream 46°F, cooked peppers 47 °F, butter 44°F, shredded cheese 45°F and raw sausage 47°F.

Potentially hazardous cold food was held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. This included: cheese shredded 73 degrees.

Raw animal foods were not properly separated from one another based upon minimum required cooking temperature in the walk-in cooler. Raw chicken was not separated from raw shrimp.

Raw animal food was stored over ready-to-eat food in walk-in freezer.

Rodent activity was present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. Thirty dry droppings were found under the soda box station and 20 dry droppings were found in the dry storage area.

An objectionable odor was in the establishment coming from the kitchen

Potentially hazardous cold foods in the reach-in cooler were held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. This included: cooked pork 50°F, raw chicken 50°F, raw pork 50°F and eggs 50°F.

Raw animal foods were not properly separated from one another based upon minimum required cooking temperature in the walk-in cooler. This included raw chicken over raw beef and pork.

Rodent activity was present as evidenced by rodent droppings found; 17 were found on the floor in dry storage room and three on the electric breaker box.

An accumulation of black/green mold-like substance was found in the interior of the ice machine.

Raw animal food was stored over ready-to-eat food. This included raw chicken over cut cabbage.

The wall in the dining area was soiled with accumulated grease, food debris, and dust.

The bathroom facility was not clean and the toilet bowl was stained and rusty.

A Stop Sale was issued due to food not being in a wholesome, sound condition.

Raw animal food was stored over cooked food. This included raw chicken being stored above cooked and raw vegetables.

An employee switched from working with raw food to ready-to-eat food without washing their hands.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

BACK TO TOP STORIES