Protesters keep Melania Trump from summit events

By Published:
Poland’s first lady Agata Kornhauser-Duda, second right, reaches her hand to U.S. First Lady Melania Trump as U.S. President Donald Trump reaches his hand for a handshake after his speech in Krasinski Square, with Polish President Andrzej Duda standing right, in Warsaw, Poland, Thursday, July 6, 2017. (AP Photo/Alik Keplicz)

HAMBURG, Germany (AP) — Anti-globalization protesters are keeping U.S. first lady Melania Trump from joining the spouses of world leaders attending an international summit in Germany.

Mrs. Trump’s spokeswoman, Stephanie Grisham, says Hamburg police haven’t cleared the first lady to leave the government guest house where she and President Donald Trump spent the night because of the protesters.

Spouses typically get together while leaders are in meetings during international summits like these.

Friday’s program for the spouses included a boat ride, lunch and a tour of a climate control center.

Mrs. Trump tweeted that she was thinking of those who were hurt during protests that began Thursday.

She says she hopes everyone stays safe.

Anti-globalization activists have set dozens of cars ablaze and tried to block leaders’ delegations from entering the grounds of the Group of 20 summit. Police have said at least 111 officers were hurt during Thursday’s clashes.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

BACK TO TOP STORIES

Get our hottest stories
delivered to your inbox
Sign up for News Channel 8’s Newsletter to get
updates on the day’s top stories
Privacy Policy | Manage Newsletters

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s