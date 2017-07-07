Police: Williams legally entered intersection before crash

By Published:
FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2017, file photo, Venus Williams answers questions at a press conference following her loss to sister Serena in the women's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia. Florida police said Thursday, June 29, 2017, that Williams was in a car crash earlier this month. He said the June 9th crash was under investigation, but declined to give further details. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung, File)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Police say video shows tennis star Venus Williams legally entered an intersection seconds before she drove into the path another car, resulting in a fatal accident.

Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, police released video Friday of the June 9 crash. It was taken by a security camera at the exit to Williams’ neighborhood.

It shows Williams headed north stopping her SUV behind a car at a red light. Williams goes straight when the light turns green, but a car turning left cuts her off. She briefly stops.

She then moves into the westbound lanes where she is struck by a car driven by Linda Barsons, who then had a green light. Barsons’ 78-year-old husband Jerome Barsons died June 23 from injuries suffered in the crash.

Williams has not been cited or charged. Police say the crash remains under investigation.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

BACK TO TOP STORIES

 

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s