Police surround Georgia bank after reports of man with bomb

By Published:

MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) – Several heavily-armed police officers have converged on a bank northwest of Atlanta after reports of man claiming to have a bomb with possible hostages inside.

WSB-TV reports that its newsroom received a call Friday morning from the man who said he was inside and talked for more than 30 minutes.

Cobb County Police Chief Mike Register told the news station that officers are in contact with the man.

The Cobb County Department of Transportation said in a brief statement Friday morning that a stretch of a heavily-traveled road in the area is closed due to police activity. The agency was advising motorists to avoid the area.

Cobb County police did not immediately respond to requests for the information about the situation.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

BACK TO TOP STORIES

Get our hottest stories
delivered to your inbox
Sign up for News Channel 8’s Newsletter to get
updates on the day’s top stories
Privacy Policy | Manage Newsletters

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s