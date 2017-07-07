Police arrest drunk, naked man in Clearwater hotel

By Published:

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — A Cape Coral man was arrested in Pinellas County this week for walking around a hotel lobby without any clothes on.

In the early hours of the morning the day after the Fourth of July, two Clearwater police officers witnessed 34-year-old Jason Long walking naked around the lobby of the Edge Hotel on South Gulfview Boulevard with his penis exposed to the public.

Several employees also witnessed the incident.

Officers say Long was uncooperative and intoxicated.

He was arrested for exposure of sexual organs.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

BACK TO TOP STORIES

Get our hottest stories
delivered to your inbox
Sign up for News Channel 8’s Newsletter to get
updates on the day’s top stories
Privacy Policy | Manage Newsletters

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s