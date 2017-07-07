Police arrest drunk, naked man in Clearwater hotel

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — A Cape Coral man was arrested in Pinellas County this week for walking around a hotel lobby without any clothes on.
In the early hours of the morning the day after the Fourth of July, two Clearwater police officers witnessed 34-year-old Jason Long walking naked around the lobby of the Edge Hotel on South Gulfview Boulevard with his penis exposed to the public.
Several employees also witnessed the incident.
Officers say Long was uncooperative and intoxicated.
He was arrested for exposure of sexual organs.
STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- 12-year-old, teenager shot by stepfather in Bradenton
- Cops: Tampa woman tries to burn deputy alive
- United takes 2-year-old’s seat away, forcing him onto mother’s lap for three-hour flight
- Woman with injured dogs, former manager speak out against Lucky Dog Daycare in Tampa
- QVC parent buying Home Shopping Network in stock deal
- Lindsay Lohan wants Americans to ‘stop bullying’ Pres. Trump
- New photo could be clue to Amelia Earhart mystery
delivered to your inbox
updates on the day’s top stories