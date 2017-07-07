Only on 8: HSN entrepreneur weighs in on home shopping merger

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — The parent company of TV shopping giant QVC announced plans on Thursday to buy The Home Shopping Network based in St. Petersburg.

After the announcement, News Channel 8 spoke exclusively with one of HSN’s most popular entrepreneurs.

Rhonda Shear achieved international fame as a giggly, bubbly, blonde actress and comedian. But when she left the bright lights of Hollywood, Rhonda then wowed the world as a business woman.

“My husband and I moved here and started Shear Enterprises, a women’s intimate apparel company,” she said.

That was more than a decade ago. Now, Shear Enterprises is a multi-million dollar brand. And a company that’s probably best-known for a product Rhonda developed called “The Ahh Bra.”

Rhonda says the merger news was somewhat expected since Liberty Interactive Corp., which owns QVC, already owns 38 percent of the Home Shopping Network.

“I think it’s really exciting,” she said. “I think you’re going to see two amazing companies that have already been amazing on their own merge into one company.”

The St. Petersburg resident thinks the timing is great for both groups.

“I think instead of being afraid of it, I think it’s the perfect timing for what’s going on in retail,” Rhonda said.

Rhonda also hopes the merger creates more employment openings in the Tampa Bay area.

“I think eventually down the line it could even open more job opportunities here as HSN becomes bigger,” she said.

She tells us this merger could potentially take HSN to a whole new level.

“QVC is a global company so the opportunities of HSN becoming global is really exciting!”

Although the deal was announced July 6, it’s not expected to close until sometime in December of this year.

