More people communicating with therapists via text

TAMPA BAY, Fla. (WFLA) — In a world shaped by technology, the way we communicate is evolving every day.

In our busy lives sometimes it’s just easier to text, and now that’s how more people are starting to communicate with their therapist.

“Depression, anxiety, stress, post-partum, PTSD, personality disorders. Anything you can think of, we’re helping those clients on the platform,” said licensed therapist Shannon McFarlin.

She is part of a growing platform giving patients a clinical experience via text.

“People prefer it over talking on the phone, over seeing someone in person, over taking off time from work. They can text their therapist from their office or while they’re waiting at the doctor’s office in between appointments,” she said. “It’s just a lot more convenient for people.”

Patients establish a relationship with a therapist through a video conference, then an HIPAA-compliant encrypted “talk space” is set up so you can safely text your therapist daily.

“Because people can text anytime any day, the therapists are getting a much more holistic view of their lives. So I’m learning a lot more about you as a client when I’m hearing from you every day talking to me about stuff happening at work or at home versus if you came every two weeks and condensed it into 45 minutes,” McFarlin said.

Companies like Talk Space have packages for as little as $25 a week that allow people access to their licensed therapist 24/7. You can learn more at talkspace.com

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

BACK TO TOP STORIES

Get our hottest stories

delivered to your inbox Sign up for News Channel 8’s Newsletter to get

updates on the day’s top stories Sign Up Today Privacy Policy | Manage Newsletters