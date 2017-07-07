Missouri store pulls ‘Just Kill Yourself’ hat

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WCMH/CNN) — A store in Kansas City is apologizing after selling a hat with the phrase, “Just Kill Yourself,” on it.

Critics are saying the hat makes light of suicide.

“I held the hat in my hands and looked at it, and I honestly couldn’t believe my eyes that I had seen a gun with ‘Just Kill Yourself’,” Jesse Stamper told WDAF.

Stamper said the hat brought back painful memories and she couldn’t believe the hat was being sold in one of her favorite stores, The Bunker.

“A feeling of just panic went through my body, I started shaking, I felt disgusted because I really wanted to say something to the store about how this hat made me feel.”

After talking to the cashier and manager, the store reached out to Stamper to apologize, and said it was pulling the hat from shelves.

“Bunker has been extremely understanding about it. Not saying that I am still very upset that they even had that hat on the shelf and that they allowed it to be on the shelf,” Stamper told WDAF.

She said she hopes other stores will think before putting items like the hat on their shelves.

Bunker released a statement apologizing for the hat, and any pain it may have caused customers.

“A few days ago we had a customer approach us about a hat they found to be insensitive. The customer reached out directly to management and handled this issue in an appropriate and professional manner. We agreed with the customer that the company which manufactures the hat was insensitive, and immediately pulled the hat from our shelves – we will no longer offer this hat to our customers. The Bunker would like to apologize for any pain this has caused. We take mental health and suicide very seriously and we urge anyone who is struggling to please get help. The number for the Suicide Prevention Hotline is 1.800.273.8255”

