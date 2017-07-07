Lakeland man wanted in connection with drive-by shooting that killed disabled teen

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect involved in a drive-by shooting that killed a disabled 17-year-old boy.

John Lugo, 29, of Lakeland who is at large, is wanted on one count of manslaughter in connection with the shooting death of Jake Castillo, according to investigators.

Homicide detectives also filed a manslaughter charge against Dario Trejo for the same crime. Trejo is already in jail facing multiple charges.

An affidavit states Lugo and Trejo belong to rival gangs and had a fight at a gas station on Monday.

Following the altercation, Trejo picked up two friends, Christopher Garcia and Jose Tinoco, in his Cadillac and began looking for Lugo.

When Lugo spotted the Cadillac drive past his home on Tennessee Road in Lakeland, he fired a shotgun at the vehicle, hitting Tinoco in the face, and Trejo in the arm.

In response, Trejo fired back, fatally wounding Castillo, who was inside the home.

According to Sheriff Grady Judd, Castillo was injured in a gang-related shooting in 2011 and had been using a wheelchair ever since.

“Being involved in a gang is extremely dangerous – these two rival gang members, while shooting at each other, ended up killing a 17-year-old. Parents, don’t let your kids become affiliated with gang members. Get in their business, and make it your business to keep them from hanging out with gang members. The mere affiliation with someone involved in a gang can mean the difference between life and death,” said Sheriff Judd.

Trejo was transported to the Polk County Jail on Monday and charged with seven counts possession of Alprazolam, one count possession of paraphernalia, one count tampering with evidence and a felony manslaughter charge.

Lugo is still at large and faces charges for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and manslaughter with a weapon.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts has been asked to call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS (8477), or visit http://www.heartlandcrimestoppers.com. Tipsters using iPhones and Droids can download a free tip submit app to anonymously report the crime. To install these free apps, visit http://www.tipsoft.com.

