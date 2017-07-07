Man proposes to girlfriend and her sister for touching reason

SANTA CLAUS, Ind. (WFLA) — When it came time for an Indiana man to propose to his girlfriend, he knew she would be accepting as a package deal.

Will Seaton proposed to his longtime girlfriend, Ashley Schaus, but also proposed to her 15-year-old sister Hannah who has down syndrome.

Ashley always knew her little sister Hannah would one day be dependent on her once her parents could no longer care for Hannah.

So, Ashley told Will if they were ever to get engaged he would have to know Hannah would be a part of their lives forever.

And Will handled it perfectly.

During an annual photo shoot near the sister’s family home, Will got down on one knee, and he asked Ashley to marry him.

He then got down on one knee for the second time, and he asked Hannah to be his “Best Friend Forever.”

“Will, is one of the most amazing men with a heart of pure gold!” said photographers Bret and Brandie.

