Man attacked by alligator while diving for golf balls at Charlotte Co. course

ENGLEWOOD, Fla. (WFLA) – A 50-year-old man was bitten by an alligator at a Charlotte County golf course on Friday.

The attack happened at about 1 p.m. at the Rotunda Golf and Country Club Palms Golf Course in Englewood, the sheriff’s office said.

The man was diving for golf balls when the gator bit him in his left arm. He managed to free himself and get to land and call 911.

He was transported by Aeromed 5 to Lee Memorial Hospital in Fort Myers.

There was no immediate word on his condition.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

BACK TO TOP STORIES