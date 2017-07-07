Man arrested for dancing in front of Holiday traffic for third time

HOLIDAY, Fla. (WFLA) — A man was arrested on Thursday night for dancing in front of traffic in Holiday.

A deputy with the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office was on routine patrol when they saw 57-year-old Edward Rose dancing in front of traffic in the intersection of U.S. Highway 19 and Alt U.S. 19.

When asked what he was doing, Rose told the deputy he was dancing in the road and trying to get money for a friend he owes.

Deputies say this is the third time Rose has been arrested at that location for that same offense.

