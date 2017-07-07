LIST: 3 Kmarts in Tampa Bay area closing in October

TAMPA (WFLA) – Three Kmart stores in the Tampa Bay area will close in early October.

Sears Holdings Corp., who also owns Kmart, said that it would close 35 Kmart and eight Sears stores. The announcement came in a blog post by CEO Eddie Lampert on Friday. All employees were notified and told they were able to apply for open positions in other stores.

The Kmarts closing in Florida:

12412 U S 19 Hudson

4717 South Florida Avenue Lakeland

20505 South Dixie Hwy Miami

8245 N Florida Ave Tampa

Liquidation sales will begin as early as July 13 at all closing stores.

This is an addition to the closing of a total of 246 stores – 164 Kmart stores and 82 Sears stores- announced so far this year.

