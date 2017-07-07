LIST: 3 Kmarts in Tampa Bay area closing in October

By Published:
Kmart
(AP Photo/Paul Sakuma, File)

TAMPA (WFLA) – Three Kmart stores in the Tampa Bay area will close in early October.

Sears Holdings Corp., who also owns Kmart, said that it would close 35 Kmart and eight Sears stores. The announcement came in a blog post by CEO Eddie Lampert on Friday. All employees were notified and told they were able to apply for open positions in other stores.

The Kmarts closing in Florida:

  • 12412 U S 19 Hudson
  • 4717 South Florida Avenue Lakeland
  • 20505 South Dixie Hwy Miami
  • 8245 N Florida Ave Tampa

Liquidation sales will begin as early as July 13 at all closing stores.

This is an addition to the closing of a total of 246 stores – 164 Kmart stores and 82 Sears stores- announced so far this year.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

BACK TO TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s