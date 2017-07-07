Hundreds of ‘zombies’ take German streets to protest

HAMBURG, Germany (WFLA/CNN) – While most protests can be loud and sometimes violent, the mood was a little scarier in the G-20 host city of Hamburg, Germany.

Hundreds of zombies gathered and paced up and down the streets.

The “zombies” were activists covered in clay.

The activists told organizers they used the symbol of the walking dead to “drag people out of their apathy and get them politically involved.”

