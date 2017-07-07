Hundreds of ‘zombies’ take German streets to protest

WFLA/CNN Published: Updated:

HAMBURG, Germany (WFLA/CNN) – While most protests can be loud and sometimes violent, the mood was a little scarier in the G-20 host city of Hamburg, Germany.

Hundreds of zombies gathered and paced up and down the streets.

The “zombies” were activists covered in clay.

The activists told organizers they used the symbol of the walking dead to “drag people out of their apathy and get them politically involved.”

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

BACK TO TOP STORIES

Get our hottest stories
delivered to your inbox
Sign up for News Channel 8’s Newsletter to get
updates on the day’s top stories
Privacy Policy | Manage Newsletters

Related Posts

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s