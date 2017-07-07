Former school resource officer fired in Pasco Co.

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — News Channel 8 is expecting to learn new information Friday afternoon about a former school resource officer who was fired in Pasco County.

Corporal Milton Arroyo was accused of inappropriate social media contact with some of the students at his school.

Sheriff Chris Nocco is expected to answer questions about Arroyo around 2:30 p.m., and release the internal affairs investigation report.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

BACK TO TOP STORIES

Get our hottest stories

delivered to your inbox Sign up for News Channel 8’s Newsletter to get

updates on the day’s top stories Sign Up Today Privacy Policy | Manage Newsletters