Former school resource officer fired in Pasco Co.

By Published:

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — News Channel 8 is expecting to learn new information Friday afternoon about a former school resource officer who was fired in Pasco County.

Corporal Milton Arroyo was accused of inappropriate social media contact with some of the students at his school.

Sheriff Chris Nocco is expected to answer questions about Arroyo around 2:30 p.m., and release the internal affairs investigation report.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

BACK TO TOP STORIES

Get our hottest stories
delivered to your inbox
Sign up for News Channel 8’s Newsletter to get
updates on the day’s top stories
Privacy Policy | Manage Newsletters

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s