FHP seeks hit-and-run suspect in connection with I-4 crash

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Highway Patrol is looking for a suspect in connection with a hit-and-run crash on 1-4.
It happened in the eastbound lanes of the interstate, east of I-75 on Friday at 4:33 pm.
Troopers say a silver Chevrolet Silverado slammed into the back of a Kia Forte, which rear-ended a Mercedes. The latter two vehicles had slowed down for stopped traffic ahead.
After the collision, troopers say the driver of the Chevrolet fled the scene of a crash, exiting the interstate on Mango Road. He made a quick stop to inspect his vehicle, then headed onto US-92 and Williams Road.
The driver is described as a white male with a shaven head and tattoos on both arms. He is approximately 5’06” tall. He was not wearing a shirt at the time of the incident, but he did have on baggy tan shorts. He was driving grayish blue four-door Chevy Silverado pickup truck with black after-market rims and a chrome bumper with a temporary license plate. The bumper should have sustained minimal damage.
Anyone with information regarding the incident has been asked to call the Florida Highway Patrol at 813-631-4020.
