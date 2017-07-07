FHP seeks hit-and-run suspect in connection with I-4 crash

By Published:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Highway Patrol is looking for a suspect in connection with a hit-and-run crash on 1-4.

It happened in the eastbound lanes of the interstate, east of I-75 on Friday at 4:33 pm.

Troopers say a silver Chevrolet Silverado slammed into the back of a Kia Forte, which rear-ended a Mercedes. The latter two vehicles had slowed down for stopped traffic ahead.

After the collision, troopers say the driver of the Chevrolet fled the scene of a crash, exiting the interstate on Mango Road. He made a quick stop to inspect his vehicle, then headed onto US-92 and Williams Road.

The driver is described as a white male with a shaven head and tattoos on both arms. He is approximately 5’06” tall. He was not wearing a shirt at the time of the incident, but he did have on baggy tan shorts. He was driving grayish blue four-door Chevy Silverado pickup truck with black after-market rims and a chrome bumper with a temporary license plate. The bumper should have sustained minimal damage.

Anyone with information regarding the incident has been asked to call the Florida Highway Patrol at 813-631-4020.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

BACK TO TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s