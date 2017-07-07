DUI suspect arrested in connection with deadly May crash on US-19

Published:

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Largo police have arrested a driver in connection with a deadly crash on US-19 that happened in May.

Toxicology and DNA results revealed Cesar Gonzalez-Calderon was driving under the influence when he fatally struck Debbie Savanpanyadeth, 45, and Somsack Khamvongsa, 46.

Savanpanyadeth’s car had broken down and Khamvongsa had parked his vehicle in the emergency lane to help her. Both Savanpanyadeth and Khamvongsa were standing outside of their vehicles when Gonzalez-Calderon’s Ford Expedition crossed the fog line into the emergency lane and hit both drivers as well as both of their vehicles.

Gonzalez-Calderon was arrested Friday, after his toxicology and DNA results were complete. Police say he was driving with a blood alcohol level over double the legal limit.

He was charged with two counts of vehicular homicide/DUI manslaughter, two counts of leaving the scene of a crash involving death and two counts of operating a motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license causing a death.

He was booked into the Pinellas County Jail.

