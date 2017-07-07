DUI suspect arrested in connection with deadly May crash on US-19

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Largo police have arrested a driver in connection with a deadly crash on US-19 that happened in May.
Toxicology and DNA results revealed Cesar Gonzalez-Calderon was driving under the influence when he fatally struck Debbie Savanpanyadeth, 45, and Somsack Khamvongsa, 46.
Savanpanyadeth’s car had broken down and Khamvongsa had parked his vehicle in the emergency lane to help her. Both Savanpanyadeth and Khamvongsa were standing outside of their vehicles when Gonzalez-Calderon’s Ford Expedition crossed the fog line into the emergency lane and hit both drivers as well as both of their vehicles.
Gonzalez-Calderon was arrested Friday, after his toxicology and DNA results were complete. Police say he was driving with a blood alcohol level over double the legal limit.
He was charged with two counts of vehicular homicide/DUI manslaughter, two counts of leaving the scene of a crash involving death and two counts of operating a motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license causing a death.
He was booked into the Pinellas County Jail.
STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- FBI: Flight attendant broke wine bottle over Tampa man’s head
- Exclusive: Owners go on the offensive as complaints against Tampa doggie day care stack up
- Confirmed cases of flesh-eating bacteria found in Gulf of Mexico
- Man attacked by alligator while diving for golf balls at Charlotte Co. course
- Police: Florida mom on way to jail for leaving son in hot car complains it’s ‘too hot’ in cruiser
- Cops: Tampa woman tries to burn deputy alive
- New photo could be clue to Amelia Earhart mystery
- Man proposes to girlfriend and her sister for touching reason