Deputies: Pasco woman left dogs in hot car to charge phone

By Published: Updated:

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A woman was arrested in Dade City on Thursday after deputies say she left two dogs inside a hot car so she could charge her phone.

Shirley Robinson is charged with cruelty to animals.

A Pasco County sheriff’s deputy found the woman’s two dogs in her car around 3 p.m. The deputy did not know how long the dogs had already been in the car for, but said they were panting and slobbering.

After about an hour, Robinson showed up to let the dogs out. She told deputies she needed to leave to charge her phone.

